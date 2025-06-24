Kerala bikers retrace Shankaracharya's trail to Kashmir from Kalady

Over 1,200 years ago, a young monk from Kerala travelled from Kalady to Kashmir, propagating the oneness of existence, or what he termed Advaita.



That ancient route traversed by Adi Shankaracharya was retraced recently by a team of 52 bikers who rode from Kalady to the Line of Control (LoC) as a homage to the lives lost in the Pahalgam attack and a message against terrorism.



The bikers, who joined forces from across Kerala, rode under the motto ‘Bullets against Bullets’. For the bullets that terrorists showered on tourists in Pahalgam, here were the bikers’ own Royal Enfield Bullets. The two-week ride was flagged off on June 1 by Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya, who also heads the state’s anti-terrorism squad.



“The idea came up after my friend R Ramanand, director of the Abhinava Gupta Institute of Advanced Studies, Vagamon, posted on Facebook about how the Pahalgam attack would soon be forgotten after the initial hubbub,” says Mani Karthik, a startup consultant, who spearheaded the team.



“Some of us were researching the links between Kashmir and Kerala’s tantric traditions. Also, Shankaracharya’s influence in Kashmir is still revered. That’s how we decided to follow Shankara’s footsteps and named our mission ‘Shankara to Sharda’. The Sharda here refers to the ancient Sharda Peeth, now in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. But there is a Yatri Sharda Peeth very close to the LoC, near the Kishanganga river.”



Planning the journey wasn’t without challenges. “Our discussion group was infiltrated by stray social media users from as far as Pakistan, and agenda-driven individuals who tried to mar healthy conversations,” says Mani, who left a career in the US to settle in Kochi and guide NRIs keen on migrating and investing back home.



“We had to weed them out and plan carefully. Only our core group knew the route map. Everyone who wished to join was verified. We finalised 52 riders, including 10 women and a trans individual. Among us were techies, a temple priest, a farmer, and even a 76-year-old.”



The ‘biker priest’ in the team was Praveen P M from Thiruvananthapuram, who rode with his wife Renjini and their five-year-old son Badrinath as pillion. “We have done several such bike jaunts,” says Renjini. “But this is the longest we have done.” The team faced many hurdles along the way. “The summer blaze in some places was horrifying. At times, there were delays when a bike broke down or a rider fell ill,” she recalls.

Mani adds, “On the leg from Nagpur to Guna through a forest stretch, we rode long into the night and couldn’t find food. But through it all, we felt a higher power guiding us. Often, someone would appear just when we needed help. Other Royal Enfield bikers assisted us in finding service stations. People who came to know of our mission welcomed us warmly. In Hyderabad, we were treated to a five-star lunch. Our accommodation was mostly in auditoriums, ashrams, or sometimes open grounds.”