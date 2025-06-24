Robot Ria wins hearts at Loyola College’s four-year UG programme launch

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “I can be a bridge connecting technology and human values," said ‘Ria’, the humanoid robot developed by Machani Robotics, sparking wonder and curiosity among a crowd of students and parents in Thiruvananthapuram.

The interactive session with the robot was held as part of the inaugural ceremony of four-year undergraduate programmes at Loyola College of Social Sciences on Monday.

Kolkata St Xavier’s University vice-chancellor Fr John Felix Raj inaugurated the ceremony, named ‘Deekhsharambham’, which had Kazhakoottam MLA Kadakampally Surendran as the guest of honour.

The humanoid robot said it can provide emotional support to the students. However, it clarified that it cannot be a designated counsellor which requires other qualifications. During the event, Surendran said the government is trying to inculcate innovative ideas among students through the Young Innovators Programme.

The legislator also launched the ‘Venture Studio’ at the institution, being developed by Bengaluru-based Xarpie Labs. The studio is aimed at enhancing the quality of education. “The labs will provide students more than what the syllabus has to offer,” Xarpie Labs CEO Sreekanth K Arimanithaya, an alumnus of Loyola College.