Bonding over board games, bridge and LEGO in Kerala capital

Four people sit around a table, dice roll across the board, cards change hands, and laughter bubbles up between turns. It’s a scene slowly becoming part of Thiruvananthapuram’s evolving cultural fabric.

Once limited to ludo, snakes and ladders, or chess, i.e. games usually pulled out during school holidays or evenings at home, board gaming is now expanding into something communal. Indeed, from Dungeons & Dragons to strategy board games, a quiet but consistent revolution is taking shape across cafes and creative corners in the capital city.

At the centre of this movement is Playfolio, a community initiative launched a year ago. “Our goal was to bring people together through the joy of play,” says Anurag R, one of the founders. “We always believed that games can help us connect, de-stress, and grow, regardless of age.”

What began as spontaneous game nights at Eve’s Coffee soon evolved into regular events, workshops, LEGO builds, and casual meetups. The community grew through word of mouth and WhatsApp groups. Four core circles have since emerged: board games, Dungeons & Dragons, contract bridge, and LEGO play.

“Seeing this growth, we felt it was time to bring everything under one banner, and that is how The PlayFest initiative came into being,” says Anurag. “We want to include everything from board games and open mics to reading circles and casual sports. The idea is to create inclusive, creative spaces.”