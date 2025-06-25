Bonding over board games, bridge and LEGO in Kerala capital

Four people sit around a table, dice roll across the board, cards change hands, and laughter bubbles up between turns. It’s a scene slowly becoming part of Thiruvananthapuram’s evolving cultural fabric.
Once limited to ludo, snakes and ladders, or chess, i.e. games usually pulled out during school holidays or evenings at home, board gaming is now expanding into something communal. Indeed, from Dungeons & Dragons to strategy board games, a quiet but consistent revolution is taking shape across cafes and creative corners in the capital city.
At the centre of this movement is Playfolio, a community initiative launched a year ago. “Our goal was to bring people together through the joy of play,” says Anurag R, one of the founders. “We always believed that games can help us connect, de-stress, and grow, regardless of age.”
What began as spontaneous game nights at Eve’s Coffee soon evolved into regular events, workshops, LEGO builds, and casual meetups. The community grew through word of mouth and WhatsApp groups. Four core circles have since emerged: board games, Dungeons & Dragons, contract bridge, and LEGO play.
“Seeing this growth, we felt it was time to bring everything under one banner, and that is how The PlayFest initiative came into being,” says Anurag. “We want to include everything from board games and open mics to reading circles and casual sports. The idea is to create inclusive, creative spaces.”
Strategic Sundays
“I was always into board games, but it was hard to find others who shared that interest here,” says Mukund V, coordinator of the Trivandrum board game group.
With more cafes in cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad promoting gaming culture, Eve’s Coffee became Thiruvananthapuram’s launchpad. The group now plays a wide range of games — from classics like Monopoly and Catan to titles like Secret Hitler, Blood on the Clocktower, and Mafia. They’ve even started hosting tournaments.
“You don’t need to know the rules beforehand,” Mukund stresses. “We’ll teach you. There are always a few experienced players ready to guide. We just want everyone to enjoy at least one full round.”
The community gathers every Sunday at Eve’s Coffee, and the table is always open to anyone who wants to join.
Hands-on Imagination
A box of LEGO bricks, a flat surface, and some time, that is all it takes for colours to come together and shapes to rise. There are no rules, no scores, just creation. At Eve’s Coffee, the LEGO table sits slightly apart from the noise, inviting anyone to build whatever comes to mind.
“LEGO is taking slower but steady steps,” says Swetha S, who coordinates the LEGO community. “We started with open sessions — anyone could drop by and build. People shared photos of their creations in our group. That’s how it grew.”
PlayFest is now planning themed LEGO events — where people build around a story or emotion. A summer camp was held recently, and the group now has about 20 active members.
“There will be more crowds in the future that want to get involved in this for sure. Also, LEGO is for all ages - the official age range is 4 to 99. It’s not complicated, and it’s completely accessible to anyone who wants to create,” Swetha smiles.
A game of minds
At first glance, contract bridge might seem like just another card game. But for a small group that gathers regularly at Eve’s Coffee in Anayara, it’s a source of mental challenge, social bonding, and a thrill.
Among the most vocal champions of the game is Jaget Babu, a former professor at the College of Engineering, Trivandrum (CET), who believes that the bridge offers lifelong value. “Bridge is not based on luck. It’s more about thinking, strategy, and cooperation, which is why it’s often called a ‘mind sport,’” Jaget Babu says.
Jaget discovered bridge in the 1980s at the British Library Bombay (then in the YMCA building). Later, he played regularly in Mumbai and carried the passion wherever he went. On returning to Thiruvananthapuram, he approached Eve’s Coffee to introduce bridge. They agreed, and he trained the first batch in February.
Bridge is played by four people, two on each team. The game has two parts: bidding and playing. In the first, teams estimate how many rounds or ‘tricks’ they can win and choose a trump suit. In the second, they play to meet their bid or stop the opponents from meeting theirs.
“It’s open to anyone aged 8 and above — no experience needed,” he says.
Storytelling with dice
For fans of Stranger Things, Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) is instantly familiar. It’s the game Mike, Will, Lucas, and Dustin played in the basement. First published in 1974, D&D is a collaborative fantasy role-playing game.
“The best way to explain D&D is this — it’s like playing a story instead of reading one,” says Surya, founder of Dragons’ Waltz, the city’s D&D group. Players become characters in an unfolding narrative, guided by a Dungeon Master (DM). Dice rolls decide the outcomes of their actions, adding drama and unpredictability.
The community began in December 2023, when a few strangers met for their first game. “In many countries, D&D is part of the mainstream gaming culture. We wanted that here too,” Surya says.
They launched Dragons’ Waltz officially on December 6. Free weekly sessions were held, usually lasting four to five hours. From just two players, the group now has over 30 active members and a WhatsApp community of more than 100.
Through platforms like Reddit, word about the community began to spread and attracted interest from beyond Thiruvananthapuram.
“To include those who could not attend in person, we have now started hosting online sessions through Discord,” says Surya.
The big picture
What started as small weekend gatherings is now an emerging subculture in Thiruvananthapuram. For some, it’s a break from the digital world. For others, it’s a way to meet like-minded people.
From strategic showdowns to story-driven adventures, quiet LEGO builds to competitive card battles, these micro-communities are indeed shaping new ways for the city to come together.