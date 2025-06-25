Smart City plans monthly pass to ensure max use of Palayam MLCP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to reduce waiting time, provide hassle-free parking, and offer cost-effective solutions for regular users, Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) is set to introduce a monthly pass system for the multi-level car parking (MLCP) facility at Palayam. Currently, users are charged Rs 15 per hour for parking at the MLCP.

The monthly pass initiative is being introduced to address low patronage at the Palayam MLCP and to cater to growing demand from local residents and business owners who require long-term parking.

“There are people in the locality who lack space to park their vehicles at their homes and resort to roadside parking. Concerns about vehicle safety have prompted many to approach us with requests for a more feasible long-term parking solution,” said an SCTL official.

According to the official, monthly pass holders will be able to park for extended periods - even three to four days at a stretch - without paying the cumulative hourly fee. “Users opting for the monthly pass can save up to 40% compared to the current hour-based charges. The proposal is under the Smart City Board’s consideration and is likely to be taken up in the upcoming meeting,” the official added.

SCTL has initiated a study to identify vacant slots at the Palayam MLCP that can be reserved for monthly pass users.

Meanwhile, two more MLCPs - one at East Fort and another at the Medical College Hospital (MCH) - are nearing completion. According to sources, the MCH facility is expected to be completed within the next two weeks, with trial runs scheduled to begin soon.

In addition, the Rs 20-crore MLCP at Putharikandam is expected to be ready by next month. “We have also received a request from the Railways for dedicated parking lots at the Putharikandam MLCP for railway commuters. The proposal is currently under review,” the official said.

