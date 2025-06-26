Exhibition in Thiruvananthapuram sheds light on 50 years of Emergency

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Marking 50 years since the declaration of the Emergency in India, the AKG Centre for Research and Studies organised an exhibition on Tuesday that revisited the dark, silenced chapter in the country’s democratic history.

Titled ‘Emergency: 50 Years Since the Semi-Fascist Regime’, the exhibition featured a wide collection of rare newspaper clippings, photographs and archival materials from the 1975-77 period. One of the most striking displays was a newspaper clippings of the blank editorial that was published against censorship imposed on the press. Also on display were political cartoons by R K Laxman and others, who used satire to criticise the regime during a time when free expression was under threat.

“There is a pressing need to hold exhibitions and discussions to remind what led to Emergency, because we are living through what feels like an undeclared Emergency. With laws like the UAPA, frequent ED raids, and increasing interference from the central government, efforts to silence the press, dissent, and public voices are intensifying. The raid on NewsClick and other media outlets are examples,” said C N Mohanan, director of AKG Centre for Research and Studies.