Fake disability certificates: Health department on alert, doctors under scrutiny in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department is taking steps to streamline the process for issuing disability medical certificates following allegations of a scam involving fake certificates. The department intends to oversee the issuance of certificates by medical boards at the taluk, district and medical college levels. The decision follows an order from the Chief Minister’s Office directing the state police chief to launch a statewide investigation into the fraudulent certificates.

“Certificates are typically reviewed only when a specific complaint is filed. However, we are working on implementing a more transparent and efficient system without causing delays,” a department source said.

The scam was exposed after the Society for Educating and Empowering Differently Abled filed a complaint with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau regarding a teacher appointment in Kannur. It was revealed that the medical certificate had exaggerated the applicant’s disability to secure a job intended for individuals with disabilities.

“As many as thirty fake certificates were created in Kuttiyadi, Kozhikode, alone. There should be action against the doctors involved in this racket,” said Kulathur Jaisingh, a High Court lawyer and public activist who appealed to the Chief Minister’s Office for an expanded investigation.

Disability certificates are essential for individuals with disabilities (PWD) to access educational opportunities, employment, insurance benefits, and travel services. It can take at least three months to obtain a certificate through the Swabalamban portal. These certificates are issued for 21 different disabilities under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

The Kerala Social Security Mission, the Health Department, and local self-government bodies also hold camps to issue certificates and Unique Disability Identity cards.