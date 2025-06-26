How groups like Narcotics Anonymous are helping drug addicts reform and reclaim life in Kerala

Not a day in recent times has passed without some report or the other on the drug menace in Kerala. ‘New drug capital of India’ and ‘Udta Kerala’ are atrocious and, at the same time, alarming tags that the state has acquired.

A TNIE reader recently suggested: “Rather than highlighting gloom and doom, why don’t you guys write positive stories about people who have battled out of addiction?”

Well, he had a point.

Indeed, amidst the bleak backdrop, there is a quiet, resolute community — perhaps small in number, but mighty in spirit — who are walking back from the edge.

We spoke to a few such individuals who, with sheer grit and the support of groups like Narcotics Anonymous (NA), have turned their lives around. They are living proof that it’s never too late to take control and begin anew. And, more importantly, they offer hope to those still trapped in addiction’s deadly grip.