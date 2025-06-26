Rising number of unclaimed bodies at Thiruvananthapuram MCH mortuary sparks concern

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rising number of unclaimed and unidentified dead bodies at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital mortuary has become a growing concern.

Between May 1, 2024 and May 13, 2025, a total of 63 such bodies were cremated after remaining unidentified and unclaimed. As of Monday, 20 remain in the mortuary.

Of these, seven have received police clearance for cremation and are awaiting procedural completion. The remaining wait in cold storage for someone to identify them, or for formalities to be completed.

According to hospital officials, most of these bodies are of men aged above 50. They may have been from within the city or other states, but who have lived here for years.

Some are abandoned by their families. Others may have walked away from their pasts. Many are simply homeless. A large number are brought in with serious or failing health conditions.

“This number can change any day. Many people come here in critical condition and we give them the best treatment. But often they are unwilling to reveal who they are or where they come from. We can only hope they recover and speak up, but sometimes they don’t make it,” said Dr T P Jayaprakash, resident medical officer at the MCH.

Step-by-step process

Unclaimed bodies go through a step-by-step process. Once a person dies without an identity or relatives, the hospital informs the police. The police then verify whether the deceased has anyone to claim the body. If there is none, a letter is submitted to the RMO. This is followed by clearance by the city corporation and only then can the hospital proceed with cremation at Santhikavadam, at government expenditure.

Sunilkumar B S, superintendent of the MCH, said the system works without disruption despite the rising numbers. “We have 48 mortuary chambers. Bodies are typically disposed of within three-five weeks. Sometimes it stretches beyond a month if the police or corporation processes take longer. But there has never been a situation where we couldn’t manage,” he said.