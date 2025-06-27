Chaos at Thiruvananthapuram corporation council meet over corruption allegations against BJP members

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation council meeting witnessed unruly scenes on Thursday after LDF councillors raised serious corruption allegations against two BJP councillors. The meeting turned stormy after LDF councillors demanded the resignation of Punnakkamugal ward councillor Manju P V alleging misappropriation of user fees collected by Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members.

The council has ordered a comprehensive probe into corruption allegations involving two BJP women councillors - Punnakkamugal ward councillor P V Manju and Pappanamcode councillor G S Asha Nath- following heated exchanges and chaos during the council meeting. The council has identified a financial irregularity of Rs 3 lakh in user fees collected by HKS members in Punnakkamugal ward. Similarly, Asha Nath is facing allegations of collecting bribes through intermediaries for issuing free application forms related to various services provided by the civic body.

As part of the preliminary probe, a police complaint has been filed by the corporation secretary at the Poojapura Police Station. LDF councillors demanded the immediate suspension of both P V Manju and Asha Nath and held up placards during the session.

The BJP councillors disrupted the council session and came out into the well of the council hall. Many BJP women councillors climbed the Mayor’s dias. Deputy mayor P K Raju and standing committee chairman Medayil Vikraman were allegedly manhandled during the ruckus. Complaints also claim that office-bearers of the Punnakkamugal HKS consortium, allegedly with support from the councillor, threatened HKS workers and tried to extort money from them.

Mayor Arya Rajendran stated that the councillor attempted to downplay the issue and only filed complaints after media reports exposed the matter. According to the Mayor, the irregularities came to light during a review meeting held on June 14 in various circles under the Health Standing Committee. Health inspectors and junior health inspectors flagged the issue, and though the councillor was informed, she failed to notify the corporation until after the news broke on June 23.

BJP councillors attended the session wearing badges with the image of Bharathamba, in protest against the recent controversy surrounding the depiction of Bharathamba at Raj Bhavan. This further triggered tension at the council.