Expert panel suggests offshore breakwater at Shankhumukham

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The expert committee constituted by the state government has recommended offshore breakwater to save Shankhumukham beach, which is rapidly eroding due to the encroaching sea. The proposed plan is to install geo-tubes 200m offshore at a depth of 6m along the 1.5 km stretch. The multi-phase protection plan also proposes sand nourishment to restore the eroded beach.

Based on the success of the project, a second phase will be launched, involving smaller groynes and beach restoration at Kannanthura, Vettucaud and Kochuveli, said a press release from the office of MLA Antony Raju.

Previously, a meeting convened by the MLA had constituted an expert team of coastal researchers and officials of various stakeholder departments to assess the condition of the beach and decide on the appropriate measures to save it.

On Thursday, a team led by the MLA, technical advisor at the National Centre for Coastal Research and director of Deep Ocean Mission M V Ramana Murthy, managing director of Kerala Coastal Area Development Corporation Sheikh Pareeth, and councillor Seraphin Freddy visited the beach. During the review meeting, the team evaluated various protection strategies including off-shore breakwater, groynes, sand nourishment and diaphragm walls.

As per the finalised plan, phase I will involve the offshore installation of geo-tubes designed to absorb and deflect the energy of incoming waves, thereby reducing shoreline erosion. Sand nourishment will be undertaken simultaneously to rebuild the beach and restore its tourism appeal.

The project proposal will be submitted to the Chief Minister and the ministers of the Public Works Department, Tourism Department, Fisheries Department, and Water Resources Department.

Meanwhile, the meeting has decided to immediately execute a temporary protection project using geobags to safeguard the Arattu Mandapam.