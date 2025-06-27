Nature lovers in Kerala capital give ‘Treeless Walk’ farewell to their beloved ‘grandma mahogany’

“This is what we were irked about. Trees that pose a danger in the changed climatic conditions and urban swell can surely be pruned as per the requirement,” says Tree Walk convenor Anita Sharma.



“There has to be a scientific analysis of it months before the monsoon sets in, and the pruning of leaves or branches should also be done well in advance. But here, most such work happens in the eleventh hour, and in all these cases, the trees are mercilessly chopped down.”



On Wednesday, members of the Tree Walk group gathered on the road to YMCA to bid a “proper farewell” to the mahogany, which they say had been an integral part of the cityscape for “at least a hundred years”. They called it the ‘Treeless Walk’.



“The base suggests the age of the tree. There is another small-leaved mahogany tree, likely of the same age, just a few yards away from the one cut down. Protesters often gather under it during agitations. That tree, too, is very old and can be spotted in some 1934 photographs of the city,” Anita notes.