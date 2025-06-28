‘Ente Bhoomi’ putting Kerala among global leaders: World Bank official

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s ‘Ente Bhoomi’ programme will help Kerala position itself among the global leaders in land management, World Bank’s Lead Land Administration Specialist Mika-Petteri Torhonen has said. He was speaking at the Bhoomi National Conclave in Kovalam on Friday.
“I have been travelling globally and I could see that the Ente Bhoomi mission by Kerala is taking the state to one among the global countries, like Estonia, Australia, etc. I had a two-year interaction with the Kerala team from the very initial stages of the launch of the Ente Bhoomi programme,” Torhonen said.
He said he was “really astonished” by the progress made by the project in two years.
“The integration of three departments and the same day registration and mutation are really great achievements,” he said. Organised by the survey and revenue departments, the two-day conclave -- which concluded on Friday -- saw the participation of 123 representatives, including ministers and senior bureaucrats, from 22 states and union territories. It discussed different aspects of land management in the context of the ‘reference model’ established by Kerala.
Kerala’s Survey Director Sambasiva Rao explained the process, technology, organisational framework and people’s participation in the ongoing digital survey and the integrated land management system (ILMS) named ‘Ente Bhoomi’ (My Land).
He said the ‘Ente Bhoomi’ portal under the ILMS will offer citizen-centric services by three different departments -- registration, revenue and survey. Inspector General of Registration Sreedhanya Suresh made a presentation on the portal and the real-time updating of digital land records.
“The Ente Bhoomi project involves template-based land registration. The current practice of 10-16 pages of land documents are going to be a thing of past. Under the new system, the document will be up to a maximum of three to four pages with a pre-mutation sketch,” she said.