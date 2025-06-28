‘Ente Bhoomi’ putting Kerala among global leaders: World Bank official

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s ‘Ente Bhoomi’ programme will help Kerala position itself among the global leaders in land management, World Bank’s Lead Land Administration Specialist Mika-Petteri Torhonen has said. He was speaking at the Bhoomi National Conclave in Kovalam on Friday.

“I have been travelling globally and I could see that the Ente Bhoomi mission by Kerala is taking the state to one among the global countries, like Estonia, Australia, etc. I had a two-year interaction with the Kerala team from the very initial stages of the launch of the Ente Bhoomi programme,” Torhonen said.

He said he was “really astonished” by the progress made by the project in two years.