Fake job offer at Secretariat: Two arrested for defrauding Rs 25 lakh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two men who posed as government officials and duped several job-seekers to the tune of Rs 25 lakh by offering fake employment at the state Secretariat have been arrested by the Fort Police.

The prime accused, Anil Babu, a resident of Valiyavila, Cheriyakonni, was taken into custody from Kottayam on Friday morning. Police said Anil had used the defrauded money to fund a lavish lifestyle.

Krishnan, the second accused, a resident of Mukkola, Peroorkada, was arrested earlier in connection with the same case.

The accused allegedly misrepresented themselves as high-ranking government staff and promised placements in various departments of the Secretariat. Victims were persuaded to pay large sums of money in exchange for appointment letters and job confirmations that never materialised.

Police launched an investigation after receiving multiple complaints from victims who had been lured with the promise of secure government jobs. Acting on the direction of Fort Sub-Division Assistant Commissioner Shibu, a special investigation team was formed under the leadership of Fort SHO Shivakumar.

The team scrutinised phone records and conducted raids at multiple locations before arresting the accused.

Anil Babu was arrested by a police team consisting of SI Vineeth, SI Sreekumar, SI Suresh, and SCPO Sreejith, led by SHO Shivakumar. Both accused have been produced before the court and remanded in custody. Police said further investigation is under way to identify more victims.