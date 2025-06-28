No info on many buses, passengers seek changes to KSRTC’s tracking app

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC is facing challenges in promoting its new bus-tracking app among passengers.

While concerns have been raised over its complicated user interface, the most pressing issue revolves around the attitude of conductors. The passengers have complained that the conductors often disable the tracking system, undermining the app’s purpose, and refuse to accept digital payments.

Voicing their frustrations on KSRTC’s social media handles, the passengers pointed out that some conductors claim the tracking system drains the ticketing machine’s battery, while others refuse UPI payments and travel cards. One passenger suggested that the app’s bus-tracking feature be based on bus numbers. Currently, the app tracks buses based on their routes, which many find inconvenient.

“The live bus-tracking feature is especially beneficial for passengers who have reserved tickets. However, most long-distance buses are running hours late. Despite the launch of this much-anticipated app, passengers are still disappointed. There’s no live tracking information in KSRTC’s pre-journey messages. If you’re lucky and patient, you may be able to change the location on the map and locate the bus,” said one frustrated passenger.

In response to the criticism, KSRTC re-released instructional videos on Friday, showing how passengers can use the Chalo app to check bus schedules, seat availability, and make live reservations. The app also includes a feature to calculate the time it takes for passengers to reach the bus stop.