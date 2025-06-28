Students at T'Puram College of Fine Arts announce their arrival in style

The smell of paint, clay, and fresh ideas fills the corridors of the College of Fine Arts in Thiruvananthapuram. The collective creative energy has spilt into the gallery for that final, grand showcase.

This year’s Degree Show is proceeding as final year students display all they have learnt throughout their course. This year’s event is especially significant as it is the golden jubilee year of the college. Over 40 students from the painting, sculpture, and applied arts departments are presenting their work.

“What we have done in the last four years, what we studied and explored, all of that is here in the gallery,” says Avinash C S, one of the student coordinators.

“We come from different parts of Kerala, but for the past four years, Thiruvananthapuram has been our second home. The artworks also tell the story of how the city and college shaped our thoughts, art, and growth. I believe this is just the beginning for us, and this space helps us understand what’s next,” he adds.