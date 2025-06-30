Two-day Kerala Cancer Conclave 2025 concludes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Cancer Conclave 2025, organised by the Association of Medical and Pediatric Oncologists of Kerala (AMPOK), concluded in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

The two-day event brought together over 200 experts from India and abroad for a series of high-impact discussions on pressing issues in oncology.

The conclave featured eight key sessions addressing the growing cancer burden in the state, with a focus on emerging trends, future strategies, and barriers to optimal care.

Topics included the role and misuse of media in cancer control, challenges in access and affordability, pharmaceutical industry practices, and policy-making for effective cancer management. Sessions also explored strengthening the cancer research ecosystem and the transformative potential of genomics and precision medicine.

One of the highlights of the event was the release of a cancer opinion survey, which offered valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities in cancer treatment in Kerala, drawing on statistical data from local cancer patients.

The event was inaugurated by Speaker A N Shamseer. Dr Suresh H Advani, considered as the father of cancer treatment in India, was the chief guest. Artist B D Dethan performed a live painting during the inaugural ceremony.