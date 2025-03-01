Innovative ideas showcased at National Science Day celebrations in Thiruvanthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Science Day celebrations in the state on Friday were marked by a unique presentation of new inventions in diverse fields. As many as six brilliant innovators presented their cutting-edge discoveries as part of the event held at the IMG Hall here.

The Kerala State Council for Science, Technology, and Environment (KSCSTE) facilitated the event, offering these innovators a platform to showcase their groundbreaking ideas that could shape the future of the nation. The ideas presented spanned three major categories: waste management, empowerment of differently-abled individuals, and advancements in agriculture and biotechnology.

Among the featured inventions was a device designed to assist individuals with visual impairments, presented by Suraj Suresh, a Plus I student from SVHSS Payimedu, Malappuram.

Akhilesh P introduced an innovative hearing aid, developed with the support of KSCSTE. Jabir Karatt, co-founder of Green Worms, presented new waste management models focused on organic waste recycling.

Aishwarya R S, a PhD scholar from Kannur University, presented technology for developing biofuels from waste. Ashir K, from Kerala Agricultural University, showcased edible packaging products that promise to revolutionise the packaging industry. Dr Lini Basil, a dentist, presented a dental care product aimed at improving oral hygiene.