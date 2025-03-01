RSP’s coastal march against sand mining reaches Thiruvanthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: RSP’s coastal march against the Centre’s decision to mine sand from the coast reached Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Former KPCC president K Muraleedharan inaugurated the march led by N K Premachandran MP at Valiyathura. Muraleedharan alleged that the state government is complicit in the central government’s marine loot. He doubted the intention of the centre which while acknowledging the impact of sand mining on coastal ecology and marine wealth has put the responsibility for conducting an environmental impact assessment on the contractor.

“The centre’s announcement that the contractor who gets permission for mining will conduct an environmental impact study in a situation where an environmental impact study is essential, is a challenge to Kerala. It is inconceivable that a contractor who comes to make a profit of crores of rupees and exploit the mineral resources of the sea will conduct a proper study. Industries Minister P Rajeeve should clarify whether Kerala will be ready to accept the environmental impact study prepared by the contractor,” said Muraleedharan.

Premachandran alleged that the state government is taking an insincere stance on the issue of deep sea mining. “The tactic of protesting outside and supporting inside is useless in deep sea mining. The state government should shed its inhuman stance that is deceiving the coastal region and fishermen of Kerala,” he said.