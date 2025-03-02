Waste woes grip Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital is grappling with a mounting waste crisis following the termination of private service providers by the city corporation.

Food waste movement from households has come to a grinding halt after the civic body terminated the private service providers following strict measures against the illegal dumping of waste in Tamil Nadu.

It is learned that the service providers used to collect an average of 50 tonnes of food waste per day from bulk waste generators and others from the state capital.

Following intervention from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), strict restrictions were imposed on cross-border movement of waste from Kerala to Tamil Nadu. Following this, the Haritha Karma Sena members stopped the collection of food waste from households.

The move of the city corporation to introduce kitchen bins in households for waste management has been cold-shouldered by the residents. Many residents are resisting the move of the city corporation to impose kitchen bins in households for handling food waste. Secretary of Thycaud Elankom Nagar Residents Association T Padmakumar said that source-level waste management solutions introduced by the civic body in the past years have been a failure.