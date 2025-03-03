Plus two student dies by suicide at home in Kerala capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 17-year-old Plus Two student was found dead at his house in Maruthankuzhy on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Darshan R, a student of Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vazhuthacaud. Vattiyoorkkavu police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

According to the police, Darshan was found hanging in his bedroom by family members. Preliminary investigation suggests that exam-related stress could have led to the incident. With the board examinations scheduled to begin on Monday, police suspect that Darshan may have been overwhelmed by academic pressure.

Statements from family members, friends, and teachers will be recorded to understand if there were any other factors that might have contributed to the student's mental distress, said police.

Darshan’s body was shifted to the Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. He is survived by his parents, Ratheesh K and Rajalekshmi V S.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)