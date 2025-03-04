National conference on paediatric emergency comes to an end in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A two-day national conference on making the Emergency Department paediatric-ready concluded in Thiruvananthapuram. Close to 300 doctors participated in the two-day event, with 49 faculty members from India and abroad leading the sessions.

KIMSHEALTH, the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) Trivandrum Chapter, IAP Kerala Chapter, and IAP Paediatric Emergency Medicine (PEM) Chapter, jointly organised the conference. Dr M I Sahadulla, Chairman and Managing Director, KIMSHEALTH inaugurated the conference.

Dr Radhika Raman, National President, IAP PEM, Chapter 2024, delivered the keynote address.

Dr A Marthanda Pillai, Managing Director, Ananthapuri Hospitals and Research Institute; Dr A K Goel, National President, IAP PEM Chapter 2025; and Dr Riaz I, President, IAP Kerala State, Dr Sreejith Kumar C, Secretary, IAP Trivandrum, felicitated the event.

Dr Bharat Choudhary, National Secretary, IAP PEM Chapter 2024, presented the secretary’s report.

Five pre-conference workshops were conducted at KIMSHEALTH, Ananthapuri Hospitals and Research Institute, and S P Medifort. , Thiruvananthapuram.