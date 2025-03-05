Kerala Administrative Tribunal freezes government move to appoint bodybuilders as police inspectors

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a setback to the state government in its move to appoint two bodybuilders as inspectors in the armed battalion, Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) has put on hold the cabinet decision pertaining to their appointments.

The tribunal put a temporary freeze on the appointments of Chitharesh Natesan and Shinu Chovva on a petition filed by an armed police sub-inspector, who challenged the cabinet decision as it would hinder his promotion.

The appointments have been kept in abeyance till it gives a final verdict on the petition. The tribunal took the petition on its file and sent notices to the government, the state police chief and the armed police battalion ADGP seeking their responses.

Chitharesh had won the Mr Universe title at the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship organised by World Bodybuilding And Physique Sports Federation.

Shinu had bagged silver in the men’s physique category at the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation Championship. Their appointment raised questions as bodybuilding is not an Olympic event and the sports quota appointments are reserved for Olympic medal events.