Kerala begins bauxite block auction process

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has initiated procedures for the auctioning of bauxite blocks in Kasaragod, Industries Principal Secretary A P M Mohammed Hanish has said. Speaking at the foundation day celebrations of the Geological Survey of India (GSI), he praised the GSI for discovering bauxite reserves in the district that opened up big opportunities for the state at a crucial time.

Hanish described the GSI as an ‘unsung hero’ for its contributions to geological research. As part of the event, two books — Kerala’s Geological Sentinel: Glimpses of Geological Survey of India and Reminiscences: Echoes from Office Desk to Field Adventures — along with the magazine ‘Bhoumakairali,’ were released. A technical session, led by senior geologist Kavitha S, focused on the ‘Bhooskhalan’ app and the ‘Bhoosanket’ portal, both designed to enhance disaster reporting and update geological inventories for experts and the general public. Officials of the Atomic Mineral Directorate, University of Kerala, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Indian Rare Earth Limited, and the Central Groundwater Board attended the function.

V Ambily, GSI Deputy Director General; Nanda Bhargav, councillor, Nettayam; M M Nair, retired Dy DG, GSI; Kishore M C, Additional Director, Directorate of Mining and Geology (DMG) and Sekhar Kuriakose, Member Secretary, State Disaster Management Authority, also spoke.