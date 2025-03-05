Recruitment scams: Vizhinjam port issues warning

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) has issued a warning regarding fraudulent activities by individuals and organisations claiming to offer jobs at the Vizhinjam International Port.

“It has come to our attention that money is being extorted from gullible youths through fake job offers sent via email and WhatsApp. We want to make it clear that no agency has been appointed for recruitment at Vizhinjam International Port,” Managing Director of VISL, Divya S Iyer, stated. The port company clarified that all legitimate job opportunities are officially published in major media outlets and on the company’s official website, www.vizhinjamport.in. VISL strongly advised job seekers to be wary of fake advertisements and not to fall prey to such scams.

The officials also emphasised that the company will not be held responsible for any financial losses suffered by candidates who are misled by individuals or organisations falsely claiming to represent VISL.