Anti-drug drive in schools, higher educational institutions across Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid rising cases of substance abuse among students, separate anti-drug campaigns are being planned in higher educational institutions and schools across the state. While the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD) under the Higher Education Department has planned a campaign named ‘Snehathon’, CBSE schools across the state will join hands to implement an initiative named ‘PRAJNA’, focused on “anti-drug awareness, prevention, and empowerment”.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu told reporters here on Wednesday that IHRD’s campaign has been named ‘Snehathon’ as it plans to spread the message of love in the wake of violent tendencies among the youth, mostly fuelled by substance abuse.

As part of ‘Snehathon’, 88 institutions under IHRD will organise various programmes on Friday (March 9) that also includes a mass run named ‘Run Away from Drugs’. The mass run will be flagged off by the higher education minister in Kollam. The run, planned at 7.30 am on Friday, will be attended by people from various sections of society.

IHRD students will join hands to create a symbolic ‘Snehamathil’ (wall of love). This will be followed by a public meeting to create awareness against substance abuse in which prominent personalities from various fields will interact with the students.

Meanwhile, the official launch of PRAJNA will take place during the Council of CBSE Schools Kerala’s (CSSK) state convention, scheduled for the first week of April in Kochi. Governor Rajendra Arlekar, who has extended wholehearted support for the campaign, will formally announce the initiative during the event.

In line with the governor’s recommendations, the preliminary framework of the project was formally handed over to him by Indira Rajan, secretary general of the National Council of CBSE Schools, along with CCSK state general secretary Suchitra Shaijinth.