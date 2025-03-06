Kerala government move to alter eligibility criteria for Pro-VC post

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has reportedly introduced a new provision to the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025 to alter the eligibility criteria for selection and appointment of Pro-VCs in universities.

According to the draft amendment bill tabled in the Assembly on Monday, it was laid down that Pro-VC appointments should be carried out from among professors or college principals. As per the new provision, associate professors will be eligible for appointment to the Pro-VC post.

The amendment was brought in reportedly under pressure from pro-Left teachers’ unions. The government has introduced the provision as an official amendment to the draft bill which is presently under the consideration of an Assembly subject committee.

The change has been affected at a time when there are many aspirants to the Pro-VC post among senior professors, professors, statutory officers with professor rank and principals of affiliated colleges. “If the Bill becomes law, teachers with experience as low as 10 years can become eligible for Pro-VC post,” a source pointed out.

Already, the Bill has invited criticism for divesting many powers from the Vice Chancellor and handing them over to the Pro-VC. With the new amendments, Pro-VC will become a coveted post in universities.

Interestingly, the state government’s move to give greater powers to Pro-VCs has come despite the UGC regulations of 2025 being silent about such a post in universities.