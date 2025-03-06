Six newborns find shelter at ‘Ammathottil’ in a month

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six newborn babies have found shelter and protection at ‘Ammathottil’, the child reception centre under the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, in the past month alone.

The latest arrival is a four-day-old baby girl, weighing 2.48kg, who was placed in the care of Ammathottil at 7.30pm on Tuesday. Earlier that same day, another newborn girl was also received at the centre. These recent arrivals bring the total number of babies received this month to six, including four baby girls.

The newborn has been named ‘Thoolika’, in memory of legendary writer M T Vasudevan Nair, according to a press release issued by G L Arun Gopi, general secretary of the State Council for Child Welfare.

Over the past month, the babies received at the Thiruvananthapuram Ammathottil have been named Thulasi, Nirmal, Vamika, Thennal, and Alima. Among all Ammathottil centres in Kerala, the Thiruvananthapuram unit consistently receives the highest number of abandoned babies.

According to Arun, this is largely due to the intensive awareness campaigns spearheaded by the state government, Health Minister Veena George, and the State Council for Child Welfare. These efforts have helped change public perception of Ammathottil—what was once associated with stigma and secrecy is now seen as a safe and compassionate alternative, significantly reducing cases of babies being abandoned in unsafe conditions.

The State Council for Child Welfare ensures that all infants received at Ammathottil are provided with proper care and legal adoption procedures. After initial care at the Child Reception Centre, the babies are transferred to the Women and Children’s Hospital in Thycaud for medical examinations. Over the past 19 months, 130 children have been legally adopted through this system.

The baby girl Thoolika is the 62nd child received at the Thiruvananthapuram Ammathottil since its inception and the sixth baby received in 2025. With adoption formalities pending for both Thoolika and Alima, the Council has issued a public notice urging any potential claimants to contact the Council’s office in Thycaud if they wish to establish guardianship rights.

