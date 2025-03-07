237 female engineering graduates of KTU secure placement in Infosys

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 237 women engineering graduates have secured placement in IT major Infosys in the first major state-level placement initiative of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (APJAKTU), exclusively for women students.

The mega placement drive, organised by the varsity’s Industry Attachment and Placement Cell and Infosys from February 17 to 19 in Ernakulam, had witnessed an overwhelming response. More than 4,500 students from various affiliated colleges across the state had registered for the recruitment process.

The initiative, titled ‘e-Infosys Diversity Drive’, was aimed to foster gender diversity in the tech industry. Over 3,000 candidates appeared for the online aptitude test conducted by Infosys. The rigorous selection process included technical rounds and HR interviews, ensuring that top talent was identified.

According to K Biju, coordinator of the Industry Attachment and Placement Cell, around 500 female engineering students advanced to the interview rounds. The drive was open to BE/BTech graduates meeting the eligibility criteria of a minimum 60% aggregate throughout their academic career.

The Industry Attachment Cell and Placement Cell of the varsity is now actively engaging with leading companies to expand placement opportunities.

“The university has set an ambitious target of achieving a 90% placement record for the 2024-25 batch,” he said.

The APJAKTU-Infosys drive marks a major milestone, being the first large-scale placement initiative conducted by the university reinforcing its commitment to bridging academia and industry.