Thiruvananthapuram set for Women’s Day celebrations with events; blood donation camp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state capital is gearing up to celebrate the International Women’s Day with a slew of events on Saturday. On Friday, Minister for Animal Husbandry J Chinchurani inaugurated a women’s mega blood donation camp as part of the Women’s Day celebrations at the Daleview College of Pharmacy and Research Centre.

As many as 500 women participated in the mega camp and donated blood. The minister also took part in the camp.

Addressing the participants, Minister Chinchurani highlighted the persistent challenges faced by women in society, including gender-based prenatal selection and dowry-related issues, stressing the need for continuous efforts toward gender equality.

“Despite having an educated and progressive female population, Kerala still has a long way to go in becoming a model state for women’s empowerment across all sectors,” said the minister.

As part of the Women’s Day celebrations, the Gender in Physics Working Group of the Indian Physics Association jointly with IIST, IISER Trivandrum, Kerala State Science and Technology Museum and Breakthrough Science Society will host a special programme — Women in focus: A Journey of Science, Empowerment and Dialogue.

An exhibition-cum-sale of products made by the ‘Stand by Me Self-Help Group’ for women will also be held at the venue. The event will be held at the seminar hall of Priyadarshini Planetarium at 10 am. A pre-marital communication centre will be inaugurated in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode by Sthreechetana- an NGO on Saturday. The centre - Swapna Koodu, which is being opened as per the guidelines of National Women’s Commission, will be inaugurated by Rani Gouri Lakshmi Bai on Saturday.