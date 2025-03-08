Venjaramoodu mass murder accused taken for evidence collection after collapsing in police custody

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pangode police on Friday took Afan, the accused in the Venjaramoodu mass murder case, for evidence collection. He was first taken to the house in Pangode, where his grandmother Salma Beevi was murdered and then taken to the Venjaramoodu house where he killed his brother and girlfriend. The police are also planning to take him to the private finance company, where he pledged a gold chain, and an ATM for further evidence collection.

Meanwhile, the evidence collection process was delayed after Afan collapsed in his cell at the Pangode police station early in the morning.

According to the police, the evidence collection was scheduled in the morning, but Afan experienced physical discomfort and collapsed when he was being taken to the bathroom around 6.45am. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in Kallara, where doctors confirmed that he was suffering from low blood pressure. After receiving treatment, Afan was brought back to the police station. Following this, the police decided to carry out the evidence collection in the evening.