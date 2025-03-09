CITIIS 2.0 to follow Copenhagen model waste management in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ambitious CITIIS 2.0 (City Investments To Innovate, Integrate and Sustain) programme of the Centre that aims at promoting climate-oriented reform and integrating waste management with a major thrust on circular economy is all set to take off in the state capital.
The Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) and the City Corporation are in the process of finalising the DPR which aims to generate wealth from waste. The SCTL and the city corporation aim to generate around `31 lakh per month by converting waste to revenue-generating resources.
The DPR aims to achieve zero-garbage status for the state capital by ensuring 100% scientific handling of waste. According to official sources, the DPR is largely inspired by the Copenhagen model of waste management, which is based on a circular economy and recycling.
The official said that the entire model cannot be implemented but a lot of the process can be replicated here.
As per estimates, the state capital generates 353.58 tonnes of solid waste per day. An official of the SCTL said that the draft DPR has been handed over to the City Corporation for review ahead of finalisation. “After finalisation it will take another three months for preparations.
This is a huge project that will strengthen the existing waste management system in the state capital. The project is expected to be completed by 2027,” said the official.
Out of the total Rs 129.66 crore allocation under CITIIS 2.0, the state and the Centre will chip in Rs 103.7 crore and Rs 25.9 crore, respectively, for the programme. An official source at the City Corporation said that certain revisions need to be done in the DPR.
“Some of the machinery proposed in the DPR is outdated and we are planning to replace them with the latest technology. Waste management is fast evolving and there is machinery available that can segregate waste using technology. We will be mooting some changes,” said the source.
The CITIIS 2.0 moots
Integrated solid waste management system
Organic waste converters of various capacities at markets and institutions
Aerobic bins with sensors and sheds for storage
Machinery and plants and capacity building of RRF, MRF and uplift of MCFs
RDF plant, baling machine, shredders, compactor, magnetic separator, thermocol recycling - plant, automatic sorter, hammer mill, forklifts and conveyors
Incinerators for schools, colleges and old-age homes
Suction machines, sweeping machines and lead collectors for cleaning of roads and drains
Deduster machines
IT-enabled optimised waste collection control and communication system