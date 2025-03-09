CITIIS 2.0 to follow Copenhagen model waste management in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ambitious CITIIS 2.0 (City Investments To Innovate, Integrate and Sustain) programme of the Centre that aims at promoting climate-oriented reform and integrating waste management with a major thrust on circular economy is all set to take off in the state capital.

The Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) and the City Corporation are in the process of finalising the DPR which aims to generate wealth from waste. The SCTL and the city corporation aim to generate around `31 lakh per month by converting waste to revenue-generating resources.

The DPR aims to achieve zero-garbage status for the state capital by ensuring 100% scientific handling of waste. According to official sources, the DPR is largely inspired by the Copenhagen model of waste management, which is based on a circular economy and recycling.

The official said that the entire model cannot be implemented but a lot of the process can be replicated here.

As per estimates, the state capital generates 353.58 tonnes of solid waste per day. An official of the SCTL said that the draft DPR has been handed over to the City Corporation for review ahead of finalisation. “After finalisation it will take another three months for preparations.

This is a huge project that will strengthen the existing waste management system in the state capital. The project is expected to be completed by 2027,” said the official.