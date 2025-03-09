‘Sannadham’ to train Kudumbashree women in disaster response launched

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to empower women and bring them to the forefront of climate action and disaster risk reduction, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on Saturday launched ‘Sannadham.’

Minister for Ports, Museums, and Archives Kadannappally Ramachandran announced the project at an event in Wayanad.

The initiative aims to strengthen and equip Kudumbashree women with the skills needed to lead disaster mitigation and response efforts across the state.

The programme will train women in essential relief and rescue operations to help their communities in the aftermath of disasters such as floods, flash floods, landslides, and other calamities.

An official source said the project will be implemented in two phases, offering both non-residential and residential training.

As many as 4,280 Kudumbashree women will undergo a two-day non-residential training programme conducted by KSDMA.

KSDMA state project officer Midhila Mallika told TNIE that the training will provide hands-on experience in rescue and relief operations.

“Experts from the Fire and Rescue Services and KSDMA will conduct sessions on using fire extinguishers, swimming, and other essential skills,” she said. A 10-day residential training programme will be organised for around 2,240 Kudumbashree women, who will be selected after the phase-1 training programme, she said.

The KSDMA has set aside Rs 50 lakh for implementing the project.

“Kudumbashree and its neighbourhood groups are spread across the state. Women play a key role in building resilience, yet they are often not at the forefront during disasters. Our aim is to equip them with the necessary skills, enabling them to take leadership roles in crisis situations,” she added.

The training module covers disaster preparedness and mitigation fundamentals, techniques to minimise disaster risks in communities, hands-on emergency response skills, and strategies to encourage local leadership in disaster management.