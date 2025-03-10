Fourteen women chosen for Chalachitra Academy’s employment training programme

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 14 candidates have been selected for the employment training programme initiated by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy to increase women’s presence in the technical sector of Malayalam cinema, Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan has said.

The selected candidates are Sreekala S, Anamika Asok N (production management), Veena B, Julia G (lighting), Kavitha Bhama P V, Divya K R (art & design), Aswini Nair K P, Pooja S Kumar (costume), Reshma M, Rimna P (makeup), Saniya S, Santhy Krishna V R (post-production supervision), and Dhanya V Nair, Nivya V G (marketing & publicity).

The programme is being implemented in collaboration with the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission as part of the 100-day action plan of the third anniversary of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government. Women interested in working in the film industry were selected through a two-stage process based on specific criteria.

A committee comprising representatives from the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission, and the Labour Commissionerate initially shortlisted 47 qualified candidates from 130 applicants for the first phase, an orientation camp. The camp was held in 2024 at Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, with 30 women participating. Based on their performance, the 14 candidates were selected across seven categories to undergo intensive practical training in their respective fields. During the training period, a stipend will be provided through the Chalachitra Academy. Upon completion, opportunities will be facilitated for employment in professional film production companies.

Technicians actively working in Malayalam cinema will conduct the training. The programme aims to provide practical knowledge, enhance existing skills, and expand employment opportunities for women in the film industry.