Kudumbashree’s food stall a hit at ‘Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Members of the Sauparnika Kudumbashree unit from Kozhikode made their mark at the ‘Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ held at Amrit Udyan in Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, from March 1 to 9. The Kudumbashree women were entrusted with the task of running the state’s food stall at the festival.

Besides Kerala, the event saw participation from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and the union territories Puducherry and Lakshadweep. Sajeena, Nusrat, Prashanthini, Maimoona and Shahida were at the helm of the stall, serving a variety of dishes representing the flavours of Travancore, Kochi and Malabar. The menu included fish and meat biryanis, chicken dishes, snacks, tapioca with fish curry, and mini sadyas.

Governors, public representatives and senior officials from various states visited the Kerala food stall, which recorded a revenue of around Rs 5 lakh during the event.

The food stall’s operations were coordinated by Kudumbashree state assistant programme manager Shaiju R S, and the team leaders of Kudumbashree’s youth entrepreneurship initiative, Adhebha Institute Of Food Research And Hospitality Management (AIFRHM).