Thiruvananthapuram gears up for Attukal Pongala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the city prepares to host the annual Pongala at the famed Attukal Bhagavathy temple on Thursday, extensive security, traffic and sanitation arrangements are being made for the smooth conduct of the event. With lakhs of woman devotees expected to offer pongala, various departments have stepped up their efforts. Around 40 lakh devotees had attended the pongala last year and more are expected this time for the festival.

A total of 3,800 police officers will be deployed across the city. Among them, 1,000 will be women police personnel. As of Sunday, 650 police officers have been deployed and the remaining officers will join them in the coming days. To ensure proper surveillance, over 180 CCTV cameras have been installed around the Attukal temple and major roads. Two watchtowers have also been set up and two drones will monitor crowd movement and security.

Police have confirmed that more drones will be sourced to enhance surveillance during peak hours. A main police control room has been established near the temple to coordinate operations, with two additional control rooms and a women’s help desk also being set up.

Shadow police will be deployed in areas where large gatherings are expected. In addition, mufti women police personnel, trained in self-defence, will be on duty to ensure the safety of devotees.