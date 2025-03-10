Thiruvananthapuram gears up for Attukal Pongala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the city prepares to host the annual Pongala at the famed Attukal Bhagavathy temple on Thursday, extensive security, traffic and sanitation arrangements are being made for the smooth conduct of the event. With lakhs of woman devotees expected to offer pongala, various departments have stepped up their efforts. Around 40 lakh devotees had attended the pongala last year and more are expected this time for the festival.
A total of 3,800 police officers will be deployed across the city. Among them, 1,000 will be women police personnel. As of Sunday, 650 police officers have been deployed and the remaining officers will join them in the coming days. To ensure proper surveillance, over 180 CCTV cameras have been installed around the Attukal temple and major roads. Two watchtowers have also been set up and two drones will monitor crowd movement and security.
Police have confirmed that more drones will be sourced to enhance surveillance during peak hours. A main police control room has been established near the temple to coordinate operations, with two additional control rooms and a women’s help desk also being set up.
Shadow police will be deployed in areas where large gatherings are expected. In addition, mufti women police personnel, trained in self-defence, will be on duty to ensure the safety of devotees.
For managing parking of vehicles, the police have introduced a QR code system to guide devotees to vacant parking slots in the vicinity of the temple. “Police ambulances will also be stationed in crowded areas to ensure timely medical aid. Traffic regulations and restrictions will be strictly enforced on Wednesday and Thursday. Unauthorised roadside vending and parking in no-parking zones will not be allowed. Bike and jeep patrolling have already begun in and around the temple premises. Details on traffic restrictions will be released on Monday,” said DCP Nakul Rajendra Deshmukh.
Fire and Rescue Services have geared up in view of the event. The department has divided the area into five operational zones for better response management. Around 50 fire engines and 250 personnel will be deployed on the day of pongala and the day before.
Since March 5, a main fire control room has been operational near the temple, with one fire engine stationed at the south nada and another one and an ambulance kept ready in the parking area.
The health department is expected to release a comprehensive deployment plan on Monday, detailing the availability of medical assistance and emergency response teams. Sanitation workers and volunteers have been deployed to keep the area clean and manage the waste.