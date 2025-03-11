Attukal Pongala: Silent offerings on the fringes

It’s a short road that leads to the entrance of SMSS Hindu Mahila Mandiram in Poojappura — an institution set up for women by social worker and teacher K Chinnamma in 1920. Inside, in its spacious and airy hallways, there’s brisk activity.

Home to numerous stories, the Mandiram also houses a higher secondary school where inmates, i.e. girls between 10 and 18, study. Preparations are underway for the next of the ongoing Class 10 and 12 Board examinations. In between, there are occasional talks about the upcoming Attukal Pongala festival.

“It has been held every year since the pandemic on the campus in front of the old building you saw at the entrance,” says K Shymala Devi, an employee of the Mandiram since 1998.

Till a few years ago, the older inmates of the home, girls between 15 and 18 would be accompanied by the home authorities to a space near the temple where the Pongala was offered.

“But now, Pongala itself is changing; spreading in fact. People are offering the ritual right at their doorstep even in remote areas of the city. So we decided to offer it here,” Shymala says.

On the day, the precincts are cleaned up and adorned with flowers and two hearths made in which the offering is made. “The girls who can take part arrange everything. Two big pots of Pongala are prepared, which are distributed to the girls after the ritual,” says Aneetta Alexander, who is in charge of the home.

“We celebrate every festival here... Onam has students doing it the very traditional way, Vishu... and other occasions. Pongala, too, is one such way to rejoice for them,” she adds, as she points to the girls busy devouring lessons for the exams.

One of them, Sindhu (name changed), says she has been taking part in the rituals here for some years. The girl hails from Peroorkada, where her family lives. She and the others in the hall were left under the care of the Mandiram because of the dire situations at home, most of their mothers being single women.

“I want to be an engineer. I will pray for that during the ritual. And also for my mother who struggles for me,” says Sindhu.