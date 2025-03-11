Raj Bhavan leads initiative to tackle drug abuse on college, university campuses.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A meeting of vice-chancellors convened by Governor Rajendra Arlekar in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday decided to come up with a state-level action plan to curb drug abuse on colleges and university campuses.

Dr Mohanan Kunnumal, vice-chancellor of Kerala University of Health Sciences, has been tasked with bringing out the final action plan based on the institution-level action plans presented by the vice-chancellors in the meeting held at the Raj Bhavan.

“The state-level action plan will be prepared by the end of this week after further consultations. Another meeting of the vice-chancellors next week will give a final shape to it, following which it will be adopted in campuses,” said a source.

The governor reportedly told the meeting that a “zero tolerance policy” will be adopted against drug abuse. The aim of the state-level framework is to declare all campuses as drug-free, the source said.“Special drives against drug abuse will be held in campuses every month. Affected students will be identified and provided de-addiction services. The channels of drug supply will also be identified at the institution level,” the source said.

The vice-chancellors also suggested increased surveillance in college and university hostels that are major centres of drug supply and abuse. More involvement of parents in the administrative matters of the hostels will be ensured through regular meetings with them.

The vice-chancellors of 12 state universities attended the meeting. While the MG University registrar attended the meeting on behalf of the vice-chancellor, Sanskrit University was reportedly not represented in the meeting.

According to Raj Bhavan sources, the governor will hold meetings with MPs and law enforcement agencies in the coming days to ensure their involvement in the campaign.