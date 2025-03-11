Traffic restrictions in view of Attukal Pongala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police will enforce traffic restrictions in Thiruvananthapuram city from 1pm on Wednesday to 8pm on Thursday in connection with Attukal Pongala.

Heavy vehicles, including container lorries and trucks ferrying goods, will not be allowed to enter the city or park on the roadsides as part of the curbs.

Parking along main roads and roads close to the Attukal temple has also been banned.

The ban will cover Killipalam-Padassery-Attukal bund road, Attakulangara-Kamaleswaram road, Kamaleswaram-Valiya Palli road, Konchiravila-Attukal road, Chiramukku-Ayranimuttam road, Killipalam-Attakulangara road, Attakulangara-Eanchakkal road, Manacaud-Market road, Chiramukku-Ayranimuttam road, Vettimuricha Kotta-West Fort road, Mithranandapuram-Sreekanteswaram road, Pazhavangadi-Central Theatre road, Pazhavangadi-SP Fort Hospital road, Mele Pazhavangadi-Power House road, Thakaraparambu road, Sreekanteswaram-Punnapuram road, Kaithamukku-Vanchiyoor road, Vanchiyoor-Pattoor road, Vanchiyoor-Nalumukku road, Uppidamoodu-Chettikulangara-Overbridge road, Kunnupuram-Uppidamoodu road, and Ayranimuttam-Kalady-Maruthoorkadavu road.

Private vehicles ferrying devotees will not be allowed to park on the main roads near the Attukal temple or near the National Highway, MC and MG roads.

Parked vehicles that obstruct traffic movement or create security issues will be towed and legal action will be taken against owners.

The police have issued directions against setting up hearths on footpaths laden with costly tiles, and parking vehicles close to the hearths to avoid mishaps.

The hearths should also be arranged in a manner which do not obstruct easy passage of ambulances, police and fire and rescue department vehicles.