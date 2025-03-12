Attukal pongala: Health department sets up heat clinics and emergency medical services

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital is set to host Attukal Pongala on Thursday, with various departments making extensive arrangements to assist the lakhs of devotees arriving for the festival.

The health department has set up heat clinics at select urban primary health centres and major hospitals to address heat-related issues during Attukal Pongala. The clinics will be equipped with coolers, fans, ice packs, IV fluids, ORS, and medicated creams to provide immediate relief to those affected by heat conditions.

On the day of pongala, 10 medical teams, comprising health department doctors and ambulances, will be deployed across the city. A dedicated paediatric team has been working round the clock to ensure medical care for children participating in the ‘kuthiyottam’ ritual.

Urban Health Centres will function as field hospitals, providing primary care services. To ensure effective treatment, especially for burn victims, a minimum of 10 beds have been allocated at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, General Hospital, Thycaud Women and Children’s Hospital, Fort Taluk Hospital, and Iranimuttom Community Health Centre. Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital will serve as the primary emergency care centre. Additionally, private hospitals across the city have arranged special beds and emergency treatment facilities, including ambulances.

A fleet of ambulances has been put on standby, including 11 Kaniv 108 ambulances, bike first responders, ICU ambulances, 10 ambulances from other departments and private hospital ambulances.

The Food Safety Department has deployed control rooms and special squads to monitor food safety. All those distributing food must register with the department, with registration facilities available at the Food Safety control room near the Attukal Devi auditorium. A mobile food safety lab will also be operational on the temple premises. A total of 1,005 food safety inspections have been conducted across the city to ensure hygiene and safety during the festival.