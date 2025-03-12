Green protocol goes for a toss at Attukal Pongala in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite launching campaign weeks ahead of Attukal Pongala festival to promote green protocol and eco-friendly ways to reduce waste generation during the festival, the availability, use and sale of disposables and single-use plastic continues unabated in the festival zone. Lack of effective enforcement to curb the use of disposables and single-use plastics has adversely impacted the campaign launched jointly by the district administration, city corporation and Suchitwa Mission.

It is learned that the failure to launch enforcement activities effectively along with the awareness campaign is the reason for the widespread use of paper cups and other disposables even in the festival venue. The authorities have failed to curb the use of disposables even in the food stalls on the premises of Attukal Bhagavathy Temple.

The district administration and the Suchitwa Mission had launched door-to-door campaigns within the district and bordering districts of Tamil Nadu to sensitise the public on green protocol. The Haritha Karma Sena members were roped in for a household-level face-to-face campaign for the first time. An official of Suchitwa Mission told TNIE that the district-level enforcement squad has been conducting inspections and seizing banned items from vendors. According to Suchitwa Mission officials, around 4,978 inspections were held in the district since March 5 and around `10,98,380 was collected as fine.