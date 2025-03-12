Over 3,000 cops deployed for pongala duty in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department will deploy 3,815 cops on Attukal Pongala duty from Wednesday. The cops will take measures to combat eve teasing, chain snatching, managing crowds and ensure medical support for devotees in need.

The police have set up about 100 CCTV cameras inside the temple and its premises and cops have been exclusively posted for monitoring the cameras. As many as 847 cameras installed in the city limits will be used for monitoring the crowd. The city has been divided into six sectors and drones will be used for mounting surveillance. The traffic snarl ups will be identified and immediately resolved with the help of the control room, Thiruvananthapuram city police Commissioner Thomson Jose said in a statement.

The statement said special attention will be given to spot chain snatchers and the eve teasers. Spotters from Kanyakumari district will be deployed to identify criminals from Tamil Nadu, who might attempt chain snatching and other crimes. The police have posted pictures of those having criminal antecedents on the temple premises. The commissioner said face detection cameras will also be used to identify people, who have criminal background. Only men carrying special passes will be allowed entry to the temple premises.