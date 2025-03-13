KAU to launch K-AgTech launchPad at Vellayani college of agriculture

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an initiative to promote rural innovation and agribusiness, Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) is set to launch the K-AgTech LaunchPad at the College of Agriculture, Vellayani on Friday. It is an advanced agri-food-allied-industrial incubator.

This initiative is supported by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and Western Sydney University (WSU), Australia. This is for the first time a university in the state has secured a grant of `15 crore for such a project.

The launch event is scheduled for Friday at 11am. Agriculture Minister P Prasad will inaugurate the facility. MLA M Vincent will preside over the function.

The primary objective of the K-AgTech LaunchPad is to provide structured incubation support to agri-startups, offering mentorship, technical training, market linkages, financial advisory, and access to advanced AgTech solutions.

The centre will catalyse agribusiness development by supporting individual farmers, farmer producer organisations (FPOs), self-help groups and other farmer collectives. Registered members will receive customised handholding support at various stages of their entrepreneurial journey to ensure sustainable growth and market competitiveness.

The centre will adopt a multi-tiered incubation model, helping startups progress into established agribusinesses. Graduated startups will receive further support through business acceleration services, investor networking opportunities and technology transfer support.

Special attention will be given to promoting women entrepreneurs and enhancing value addition and diversification in agricultural products.

The initiative will be administered by a separate entity registered as a Section 8 company under the university with B Ashok, who will be the Ex-Officio Chairman of the LaunchPad.