3,204 workers clean up city within hours after Attukal Pongala festival

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state capital was cleaned up within hours after the Attukal Pongala festival, attended by lakhs of devotees, on Thursday. As many as 3,204 sanitation workers swung into action with the mammoth task to clean up the streets of the state capital.

While 30 wards were declared part of a festival zone, devotees offered pongala even in the ex-panchayat wards under the City Corporation. According to corporation officials, devotees were spread across 60 wards, making the cleaning process tough.

As many as 350 small and big trucks were used for removing waste and at 8.30 pm around 330 tonnes of biowaste had been removed. Besides, around 85 loads of bricks were also collected.