Anti-glare median barriers in Thiruvananthapuram to boost road safety

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to enhance road safety, the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) has installed green anti-glare median barriers along the smart road from Vellayambalam Junction to Thycaud. The anti-glare barriers are expected to reduce distractions and solve the issue of glare from headlights. However, experts feel that such installations are a distraction to the drivers on city roads.

An official of the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), the custodian of the stretch, said that a similar project was successfully implemented along KRFB roads in Kozhikode. According to officials, in the initial designs, the anti-glare median barriers were not there. “We decided to include it on this stretch because of the good response,” said an official source.

Former managing director of Thiruvananthapuram Road Development Corporation Ltd (TRDCL) - the former concessionaire of the City Road Improvement Project (CRIP) - Anil Kumar Pandala said that anti-glare barriers on city roads are a distraction.

“It could have been better if it prevented pedestrian crossing. The barriers will get destroyed and become an eyesore in the long run owing to pedestrian movement. While designing roads, every element should merge into the design and these barriers will stand out in the overall design of the stretch,” he said, adding that such barriers will be ideal for highways.