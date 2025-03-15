Chief of Air Staff visits Southern Air Command

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) visited Southern Air Command (SAC) headquarters here for the Commanders’ Conference of SAC on March 12. He was received by Air Marshal B Manikantan, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief SAC and was presented with a ceremonial guard of honour on his arrival.

The Air Chief was briefed on various issues, including air defence of the southern region, operational preparedness of SAC and enhanced capability in maritime air operations. The CAS complimented SAC for maintaining a credible operational posture and its contribution to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief across the Southern peninsula.

During the conference, the CAS interacted with commanders of Air Force Stations under SAC and emphasised on the impact of emerging technologies, the need for capability enhancement and harnessing the full potential of human resources. The CAS drew the attention of the commanders towards the hybrid nature of future warfare where the spectrum of conflict is likely to spread across multiple domains. He also stressed upon adopting innovative measures to counter the increased security challenges.