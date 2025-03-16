17 boxes of patient specimens moved by scrap dealer at Thiruvananthapuram MCH; probe underway

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Seventeen boxes containing patient specimens sent to the pathology department of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital were allegedly moved out by a scrap dealer, who claimed to have mistaken them for discarded materials. All the specimens were later recovered.

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter. According to hospital officials, the specimens collected for diagnostic purposes were stored near the pathology lab when the scrap collector unwittingly shifted them.

The disappearance of the boxes was first noticed by hospital attendant Ajayakumar, who reported the matter. Following an internal inquiry, hospital staff managed to track down the scrap dealer and recover the boxes.

The dealer was questioned by police on Friday. According to officers, there is no evidence of theft.

They confirmed that the specimen boxes were found behind the principal’s office. Kazhakootam ACP added that a thorough investigation will follow. Dr Laila Raji, head of the pathology department, said the specimens were intact and that the incident would not hinder medical examinations.

“The specimens were preserved in formalin and were undamaged. There is no obstacle to further testing,” Dr Laila said. Ajayakumar has been placed under suspension.