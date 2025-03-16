KSRTC driving school to come up at Parassala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has opened a state-of-the-art driving school at Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram. The facility situated at the corporation’s depot in Parassala has all modern facilities. The corporation has also devised a scientific training programme for the students.

The corporation has prepared a textbook for the students. A mobile app, simulator and mock examination are other highlights of the training programme. The driving schools run by the KSRTC offer quality training at nominal rates. The driving schools follow the model of accredited driving training centres prescribed by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The training will be conducted as per schedule. Practical training will be conducted on the grounds owned by the corporation.

Students will be trained by experienced drivers of the corporation. Women trainers will coach female students. Besides practical classes, there will be theory classes providing awareness on vehicle parts. Except for heavy vehicle driving training, all other students will be trained on new vehicles. The fees for heavy vehicle driving training is Rs 9,000 and two-wheeler driving coaching Rs 3,500.

Parassala MLA C K Hareendran inaugurated the school. He flagged off the two new vehicles for the school. “The government gives high priority to road safety, aiming to set Kerala as a model for the country in road safety through proper driving training,” he said. Parassala Block Panchayat president S K Ben Darwin presided. Parassala grama panchayat president Manju Smitha, DDO Pradeep, and officers and staff of the KSRTC attended.

The KSRTC had earlier identified 23 locations for driving schools, of which 14 centres were to be launched in the initial phase.