84-yr-old woman sexually abused by son under influence of alcohol in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An 84-year-old woman, who has been bedridden for the past few months, was allegedly subjected to sexual abuse by her son in the Pallickal police station limit here on Sunday night.

The victim, who is a stroke patient, was abused by her 46-year-old son under the influence of alcohol, the police said.

The incident took place by 7. 30 pm at the victim's residence near Pakalkuri. The incident was spotted by a granddaughter of the victim. On seeing her, the accused tried to flee the place, and in that pursuit, he fell down and sustained injuries. The woman has been admitted to Parippally MCH. The accused has been taken into police custody.