‘Varnapakittu’ arts and cultural fete for transgender people begins in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Transgender people have all the right to live with pride in society,” said Social Justice Minister R Bindu on Sunday. The minister was inaugurating the fourth edition of ‘Varnapakittu’, the art and cultural fete organised by the state social justice department to promote the creativity of transgender persons, at Nishagandhi Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The minister lashed out at the injustice and discrimination faced by the transgender community, and said the social justice department has devised several schemes for their welfare, safety, and security. “The transgender community is facing internal strife. They should remember that the state’s social justice department is always with them,” she said.

Bindu said ‘Varnapakittu’ has been organised to change society’s mindset that is based on “binaries”. The event also helps to increase the visibility and acceptance of transgender people in society, she said.

Speaking about the government’s welfare measures, Bindu said the social justice department is providing a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 for school students and Rs 200 for college students belonging to the transgender community. The government also provides up to Rs five lakh to transgender persons for sex reassignment surgeries and Rs 3,000 per month for post-surgical care.

The government has launched a dedicated helpline for transgender people opting for sex reassignment surgery. The ‘Ananyam’ cultural group has been created to nurture the cultural skills of the transgender people, she added.

During the ceremony, the minister honoured the transgender people who have made their mark in various fields, including Janvin, Shravanthika, Aneena Kabeer, Vijayarajamallika, and Sheethal Shyam. The cultural performances by members of ‘Ananyam’ were a key highlight of the inaugural function.

Social Justice special secretary Adeela Abdulla presided over the event. Social Justice director Arun S Nair, and Transgender Justice Board members Sneha Chembakassery, Arjun Geetha, Sandhya Rajesh, and Jalaja S spoke at the event.

The cultural performances of transgender people, who will arrive from various districts, will begin at the Kanakakunnu Palace grounds at 11am on Monday. Earlier, a proclamation rally was taken out from University College to the venue of the inaugural function.

Accompanied by various art forms, the procession rally, flagged off by Minister Bindu, was attended by hundreds of transgender people and prominent persons from the social, cultural, and political fields.