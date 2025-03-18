Pankajakasthuri Herbals gets rap for promoting drug sans nod

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Drug Licensing Authority has issued a warning to Pankajakasthuri Herbals Pvt Ltd for promoting drugs without approval, in violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules 1945.

The authority has also sought an explanation from the company and warned them against engaging in such activities in the future, as per information accessed through an RTI request on March 17.

This is the first such warning issued by a state licensing authority (SLA) since the Supreme Court upheld Rule 170, according to Dr Babu K V, a health activist who filed the complaint with the Office of the Deputy Drugs Controller (Ayurveda).

The complaint stems from drug promotions by the company in January. But an RTI filed by Babu revealed that Pankajakasthuri Herbals Pvt Ltd had failed to obtain any necessary approvals since January 1, 2024.

This comes despite the Supreme Court’s ruling in August last year enforcing Rule 170. Additionally, the Ministry of Ayush had issued a clarification reinforcing the rule’s enforcement.

Giving confirmation on receiving the SLA’s notice, an official from Pankajakasthuri Herbals Pvt Ltd said, “There were some ambiguities regarding the enforceability of Rule 170. After receiving the notice, we are now ready to comply with the rule. We have also applied for permission for further advertisements in accordance with the regulations.”